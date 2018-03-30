All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 9429 CURRAN ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
9429 CURRAN ROAD
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

9429 CURRAN ROAD

9429 Curran Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9429 Curran Road, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

recently renovated
clubhouse
accessible
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
This nicely updated & very well maintained 4BR 3BA single family home in Franklin Knolls features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bath on the main level & 1 bedroom & 1 full bath plus large recreation room on lower level with walkout to rear yard. Fully fenced & shaded back yard. Great location inside the beltway with easy access to downtown Silver Spring, DC & Bethesda. This property is for lease up until July 31, 2020 (SHORT TERM LEASE 10 month) ending July 2020 OR CAN END SEPTEMBER 2020 THE LATEST**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9429 CURRAN ROAD have any available units?
9429 CURRAN ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 9429 CURRAN ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
9429 CURRAN ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9429 CURRAN ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 9429 CURRAN ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 9429 CURRAN ROAD offer parking?
No, 9429 CURRAN ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 9429 CURRAN ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9429 CURRAN ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9429 CURRAN ROAD have a pool?
No, 9429 CURRAN ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 9429 CURRAN ROAD have accessible units?
Yes, 9429 CURRAN ROAD has accessible units.
Does 9429 CURRAN ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 9429 CURRAN ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9429 CURRAN ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9429 CURRAN ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Thayer & Spring
915 Silver Spring Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Rollingwood Apartments
2535 Ross Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fairland Crossing Apartments
14175 Castle Blvd
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University