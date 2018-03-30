9429 CURRAN ROAD

Amenities

This nicely updated & very well maintained 4BR 3BA single family home in Franklin Knolls features 3 bedrooms & 2 full bath on the main level & 1 bedroom & 1 full bath plus large recreation room on lower level with walkout to rear yard. Fully fenced & shaded back yard. Great location inside the beltway with easy access to downtown Silver Spring, DC & Bethesda. This property is for lease up until July 31, 2020 (SHORT TERM LEASE 10 month) ending July 2020 OR CAN END SEPTEMBER 2020 THE LATEST**