9408 RUSSELL RD

A lovely brick colonial with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs and all hardwood floors. Main level has an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, spacious living room, large airy sun porch, and hardwood floors. The lower level has a carpeted family room with a door to the backyard, storage room, a 1/2 bath and laundry room area. Located inside the Beltway and very close to Silver Spring Metro and many wonderful shops and a variety of delicious restaurants! Move-in Ready for YOU!! Pets Case by case basis with pet fee.