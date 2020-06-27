9101 Linton Street

Amenities
Stylish Charming 1 Bedroom Apartment For Rent
Washing machine, dishwasher, and coffee maker. Stairs bring you to the open living room on the floor, a comfortable couch makes a small sitting area with tv and dvd player with large updated kitchen with eating area,
utility room with /dryer and backyard/patio washer.
It has a new fully equipped modern Kitchen area with hob/oven/microwave,fridge/freezer,ducted extracter hood,washer/dryer,cooking utensils ,Cutlery and crockery.
Bed and bath linen
Shower room with Power Shower
Free Parking
Access To Internet
TV and DVD player
Telephone