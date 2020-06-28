8814 MAYWOOD AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible

ABOUT LOCATION : This charming colonial style residence is set in the relaxing and sought-after neighborhood of Rosemary Hills. It is a few minutes distance to an elementary school, super close to downtown Silver Spring, Chevy Chase, DC and Rock Creek Park and trails, and under 10 minutes to downtown Bethesda with very easy access to the Beltway, airports, shops, restaurants and parks. ATTRIBUTES: A light-filled remodeled entryway and elegant galley kitchen includes black stainless-steel appliances and a butcher block countertop. Handsome hardwood floors in most areas (including bedrooms) adds tremendous magic to the ambiance of this residence. The walkout basement is fully finished with a full bathroom. A separate basement office with a French door may also be utilized as a sleeping area. The additional cozy library/den/sun-room on the main floor provides a wonderful place to relax, read or enjoy an afternoon tea. The two-tiered fenced backyard is magical with shrubs and flowers throughout, accented with landscaped lights. Unique to this property is an adorable detached cottage-like space and a brick patio for entertaining. SO IMPORTANT: Newly installed solar panels and HVAC system