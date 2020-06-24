All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 8538 11TH AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8538 11TH AVENUE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 6:52 AM

8538 11TH AVENUE

8538 11th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8538 11th Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20903

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Efficiency basement apartment, with private bath. This rental has 2 rooms - a kitchen and a combination living room/bedroom, plus a private bathroom with a stand up shower. Private access is provided thru the rear basement door. Washer and dryer are shared with the owners, who occupy the upper level. Rear yard and patio is shared with owners as well. This unit cannot be occupied by any more than 1 person. The rent INCLUDES ALL utilities except for cable TV and phone (free WIFI is included). NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. Location is close to public transportation, major commuter routes and shopping. Parking is only available on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 11TH AVENUE have any available units?
8538 11TH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8538 11TH AVENUE have?
Some of 8538 11TH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8538 11TH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8538 11TH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 11TH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8538 11TH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8538 11TH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 8538 11TH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 8538 11TH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8538 11TH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 11TH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8538 11TH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8538 11TH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8538 11TH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 11TH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8538 11TH AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8538 11TH AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8538 11TH AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Birches
1512 Heather Hollow Circle #14
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Centre at Silver Spring
3310 Teagarden Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Croydon Manor Apts
104 Croydon Ct
Silver Spring, MD 20901
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Premier
8711 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Portico at Silver Spring Metro
1203 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20902

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University