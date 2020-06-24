8538 11TH AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

Efficiency basement apartment, with private bath. This rental has 2 rooms - a kitchen and a combination living room/bedroom, plus a private bathroom with a stand up shower. Private access is provided thru the rear basement door. Washer and dryer are shared with the owners, who occupy the upper level. Rear yard and patio is shared with owners as well. This unit cannot be occupied by any more than 1 person. The rent INCLUDES ALL utilities except for cable TV and phone (free WIFI is included). NO PETS ARE ALLOWED. Location is close to public transportation, major commuter routes and shopping. Parking is only available on the street.