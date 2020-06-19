All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

8402 Cedar St

8402 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

8402 Cedar Street, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
8402 Cedar St Available 08/02/19 3 Bed 3 Bath - Silver Spring Colonial - Walk to Metro - This fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom colonial is located within walking distance of downtown Silver Spring, countless restaurants, shopping, theaters, Silver Spring Metro (Red Line) and just around the corner from Whole Foods!

Inside on the main level you will find hardwood floors through the kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom ceramic tile backsplash, large living room with decorative fireplace, a closed in sunroom, and a closed in porch.

On the top level is the master bedroom with private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, and a hall bathroom with tub.

The lower level has tons of storage, work shop, laundry room, and full bathroom with shower.

This home also features off street parking, a one car garage, and large fenced in yard.

Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Pets are not accepted
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water / gas / electric)
*Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5020786)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8402 Cedar St have any available units?
8402 Cedar St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8402 Cedar St have?
Some of 8402 Cedar St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8402 Cedar St currently offering any rent specials?
8402 Cedar St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8402 Cedar St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8402 Cedar St is pet friendly.
Does 8402 Cedar St offer parking?
Yes, 8402 Cedar St offers parking.
Does 8402 Cedar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8402 Cedar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8402 Cedar St have a pool?
No, 8402 Cedar St does not have a pool.
Does 8402 Cedar St have accessible units?
No, 8402 Cedar St does not have accessible units.
Does 8402 Cedar St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8402 Cedar St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8402 Cedar St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8402 Cedar St has units with air conditioning.
