Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

8402 Cedar St Available 08/02/19 3 Bed 3 Bath - Silver Spring Colonial - Walk to Metro - This fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bathroom colonial is located within walking distance of downtown Silver Spring, countless restaurants, shopping, theaters, Silver Spring Metro (Red Line) and just around the corner from Whole Foods!



Inside on the main level you will find hardwood floors through the kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and custom ceramic tile backsplash, large living room with decorative fireplace, a closed in sunroom, and a closed in porch.



On the top level is the master bedroom with private bath, 2 additional bedrooms, and a hall bathroom with tub.



The lower level has tons of storage, work shop, laundry room, and full bathroom with shower.



This home also features off street parking, a one car garage, and large fenced in yard.



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Min 12-month lease

*Pets are not accepted

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water / gas / electric)

*Tenant is responsible for lawn and landscaping



(RLNE5020786)