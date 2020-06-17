8302 Garland Ave.

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly all utils included air conditioning

Description :



2 Bedroom

1 Bathroom

All utilities included

Laundry Facilities

Street Parking

Radiator Heat. (Management Controlled)

A/C fee required depending on the BTU of A/C.

Tenant should purchase their own A/C .



A $50 fee will be charge for the installation of each air-conditioning unit. This one-time fee will include both the installation and removal of each air-conditioning unit. If your unit was initially installed by the window company as part of a window replacement project, there will be no charge for its removal by our company.



Note: The application usually takes 2 to 3 responsible days to process depending upon the accuracy of the information provided on the application and how quickly employers, current landlords and previous landlords respond to our inquiry. You will be notified if your application was accepted or declined. all responsibles 18 years and older should complete an application the application fee is $35.00 dollars (per applicant). Your application fee is not refundable under any circumstances. The applications are processed by our processing center. Once the application has been reviewed by the processing center, the application is referred to a SLPM property manager to inform the applicant(s) of the results. Application processors do not communicate directly with applicants and only make tenant selections based on the merit of the application and supporting documentation. Sorry pets are not allowed. Most rental agreements have a minimum 12 month term. You may request a longer lease subject to written approval of the property owner.



Requirement:

2 Last paystubds

$35.00 per applicant Over 18 years old that going to occupied the apart.

The application usually takes 2 to 3 responsible days to process depending

1 Year lease

Security deposits same as rent.



