Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
8302 Garland Ave.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8302 Garland Ave.

8302 Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8302 Garland Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
all utils included
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Description :

2 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
All utilities included
Laundry Facilities
Street Parking
Radiator Heat. (Management Controlled)
A/C fee required depending on the BTU of A/C.
Tenant should purchase their own A/C .

A $50 fee will be charge for the installation of each air-conditioning unit. This one-time fee will include both the installation and removal of each air-conditioning unit. If your unit was initially installed by the window company as part of a window replacement project, there will be no charge for its removal by our company.

Note: The application usually takes 2 to 3 responsible days to process depending upon the accuracy of the information provided on the application and how quickly employers, current landlords and previous landlords respond to our inquiry. You will be notified if your application was accepted or declined. all responsibles 18 years and older should complete an application the application fee is $35.00 dollars (per applicant). Your application fee is not refundable under any circumstances. The applications are processed by our processing center. Once the application has been reviewed by the processing center, the application is referred to a SLPM property manager to inform the applicant(s) of the results. Application processors do not communicate directly with applicants and only make tenant selections based on the merit of the application and supporting documentation. Sorry pets are not allowed. Most rental agreements have a minimum 12 month term. You may request a longer lease subject to written approval of the property owner.

Requirement:
2 Last paystubds
$35.00 per applicant Over 18 years old that going to occupied the apart.
The application usually takes 2 to 3 responsible days to process depending
1 Year lease
Security deposits same as rent.

JAry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8302 Garland Ave. have any available units?
8302 Garland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 8302 Garland Ave. have?
Some of 8302 Garland Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8302 Garland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8302 Garland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8302 Garland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8302 Garland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8302 Garland Ave. offer parking?
No, 8302 Garland Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8302 Garland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8302 Garland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8302 Garland Ave. have a pool?
No, 8302 Garland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8302 Garland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8302 Garland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8302 Garland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8302 Garland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8302 Garland Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8302 Garland Ave. has units with air conditioning.
