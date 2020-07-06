All apartments in Silver Spring
8301 GARLAND AVENUE

8301 Garland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8301 Garland Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20912

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Second level 2 Bedroom, 1 bath unit with hardwood floors in non-smoking building with woodsy surroundings in rear. The requirements for prospective applicants are:NON-smokers onlyNo petsCredit score of 600 or higherIncome of $64,000 or moreNo bankruptciesGood rental historyClean criminal recordFour people MAXIf all of these work for you, please call for an appointment. We are currently in the process of refreshing this unit from the previous tenant so you may encounter painters but unit is expected to be available for move in around May 20th. You will be expected to have renter's insurance and the utilities must be transferred to your name prior to receiving keys to move. The application and fee may be submitted electronically during COVID 19, and the unit may be viewed virtually, if you like but you need to physically visit the unit before the lease is signed. The resident manager is showing this apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 GARLAND AVENUE have any available units?
8301 GARLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
Is 8301 GARLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
8301 GARLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 GARLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 8301 GARLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 8301 GARLAND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 8301 GARLAND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 8301 GARLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8301 GARLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 GARLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 8301 GARLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 8301 GARLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 8301 GARLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 GARLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 GARLAND AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8301 GARLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8301 GARLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

