8301 GARLAND AVENUE

Second level 2 Bedroom, 1 bath unit with hardwood floors in non-smoking building with woodsy surroundings in rear. The requirements for prospective applicants are:NON-smokers onlyNo petsCredit score of 600 or higherIncome of $64,000 or moreNo bankruptciesGood rental historyClean criminal recordFour people MAXIf all of these work for you, please call for an appointment. We are currently in the process of refreshing this unit from the previous tenant so you may encounter painters but unit is expected to be available for move in around May 20th. You will be expected to have renter's insurance and the utilities must be transferred to your name prior to receiving keys to move. The application and fee may be submitted electronically during COVID 19, and the unit may be viewed virtually, if you like but you need to physically visit the unit before the lease is signed. The resident manager is showing this apartment.