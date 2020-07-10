713 Forston St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated

Spacious 4BR/2.5 BA single family home. Large fully fenced yard - Spacious and bright 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located in quiet street close to Rolling Terrace Elementary.



This home has separate dining room and living room, very spacious upgraded kitchen with lovely and bright eating area with skylights and overlooking the fully fenced backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms and full bathroom in the second floor and a large bedroom, complete with bathroom and separate entrance in the main floor. This floor has a powder room as well as laundry area.



Basement is partially finished and has a room with its own entrance. Lots of storage space and convenient location complete this great home!



