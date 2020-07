Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

This lovely gem is located right in the heart of Silver Spring.

Totally renovated condo with fresh paint and bamboo hardwood flooring.

ALL UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED in the rent!!!

FLOOR WARMING system in the bathroom!

The kitchen features include: stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, marble countertops and added breakfast bar.

Energy efficient windows.

ONE ASSIGNED parking spot and off street parking for additional vehicles.

Walking distance to public transportation. Within minutes to I-495, Colesville Rd and Washington DC.