613 McNeill Rd Available 07/01/19 Updated Cape Cod Home in Silver Spring - Charming Cape Cod style home tucked away in a quite neighborhood just a half mile (10min stroll) to downtown Silver Spring. If you make it past the peaceful front porch, step inside to a spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Just beyond the living room is a newly renovated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen features plenty of space for large dining table with sliding glass door leading out to your elevated deck with pergola.



Two bedrooms and one newly updated bathroom are located on the first floor. Head upstairs to your master suite retreat with plenty of closets and another newly updated bathroom. Fully finished basement with new carpet (coming soon), and large fully fenced in backyard make this the perfect home for you!



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing!



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Security deposit equals one months rent

Tenant pays all utilities

Pets accepted on a case by case basis

No smoking



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.



