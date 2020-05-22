All apartments in Silver Spring
613 McNeill Rd
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:35 AM

613 McNeill Rd

613 Mcneill Road · No Longer Available
Location

613 Mcneill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
613 McNeill Rd Available 07/01/19 Updated Cape Cod Home in Silver Spring - Charming Cape Cod style home tucked away in a quite neighborhood just a half mile (10min stroll) to downtown Silver Spring. If you make it past the peaceful front porch, step inside to a spacious living room with beautiful hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of natural light. Just beyond the living room is a newly renovated kitchen featuring white cabinetry, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen features plenty of space for large dining table with sliding glass door leading out to your elevated deck with pergola.

Two bedrooms and one newly updated bathroom are located on the first floor. Head upstairs to your master suite retreat with plenty of closets and another newly updated bathroom. Fully finished basement with new carpet (coming soon), and large fully fenced in backyard make this the perfect home for you!

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing!

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Security deposit equals one months rent
Tenant pays all utilities
Pets accepted on a case by case basis
No smoking

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, click on the 'Apply Now' button. Each adult applicant must submit their own application, upload last two pay stubs, pay $50.00 application fee.

(RLNE4932209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 McNeill Rd have any available units?
613 McNeill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 613 McNeill Rd have?
Some of 613 McNeill Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 McNeill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
613 McNeill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 McNeill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 613 McNeill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 613 McNeill Rd offer parking?
No, 613 McNeill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 613 McNeill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 McNeill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 McNeill Rd have a pool?
No, 613 McNeill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 613 McNeill Rd have accessible units?
No, 613 McNeill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 613 McNeill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 McNeill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 McNeill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 McNeill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
