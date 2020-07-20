513 Pickwick Village Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Completely renovated and available immediately! - Property Id: 120343



Tucked off University Blvd in quiet Pickwick Village neighborhood, this end unit townhouse is flooded with light - windows on three sides. It features new carpet and laminate flooring, three year old furnace, new gutters and downspouts, new gas stove and built-in microwave, granite counters in the kitchen, new light fixtures in the dining room and hallways, and new bathtub and tile surround. Plenty of closet space and additional storage on the first floor. Beautiful deck off the kitchen. Steps away from public tennis courts and Long Branch community center and pool.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120343

Property Id 120343



(RLNE4929702)