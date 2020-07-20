All apartments in Silver Spring
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
513 Pickwick Village Way
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

513 Pickwick Village Way

513 Pickwick Village Way · No Longer Available
Location

513 Pickwick Village Way, Silver Spring, MD 20901

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Completely renovated and available immediately! - Property Id: 120343

Tucked off University Blvd in quiet Pickwick Village neighborhood, this end unit townhouse is flooded with light - windows on three sides. It features new carpet and laminate flooring, three year old furnace, new gutters and downspouts, new gas stove and built-in microwave, granite counters in the kitchen, new light fixtures in the dining room and hallways, and new bathtub and tile surround. Plenty of closet space and additional storage on the first floor. Beautiful deck off the kitchen. Steps away from public tennis courts and Long Branch community center and pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120343
Property Id 120343

(RLNE4929702)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 513 Pickwick Village Way have any available units?
513 Pickwick Village Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 513 Pickwick Village Way have?
Some of 513 Pickwick Village Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 513 Pickwick Village Way currently offering any rent specials?
513 Pickwick Village Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 513 Pickwick Village Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 513 Pickwick Village Way is pet friendly.
Does 513 Pickwick Village Way offer parking?
No, 513 Pickwick Village Way does not offer parking.
Does 513 Pickwick Village Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 513 Pickwick Village Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 513 Pickwick Village Way have a pool?
Yes, 513 Pickwick Village Way has a pool.
Does 513 Pickwick Village Way have accessible units?
No, 513 Pickwick Village Way does not have accessible units.
Does 513 Pickwick Village Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 513 Pickwick Village Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 513 Pickwick Village Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 513 Pickwick Village Way does not have units with air conditioning.
