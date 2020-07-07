All apartments in Silver Spring
Silver Spring, MD
500 THAYER AVENUE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

500 THAYER AVENUE

500 Thayer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

500 Thayer Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
Come see this newly renovated condo. Beautiful hardwood floors, new windows, new blinds, new bathroom, new heating/cooling, fresh paint. This one is very light and bright! Huge windows. Alcove off living room would make a great office area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Second bedroom is spacious too, and has a big closet. Room for a table in the kitchen. Microwave to be installed above gas stove. Assigned parking space (001). Laundry room on first floor. Rental includes a storage cage off the laundry room. Great location only 1.2 miles to Silver Spring Metro station. Bus stop right outside. Very close to parks and schools. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 THAYER AVENUE have any available units?
500 THAYER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 500 THAYER AVENUE have?
Some of 500 THAYER AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 THAYER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
500 THAYER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 THAYER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 500 THAYER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 500 THAYER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 500 THAYER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 500 THAYER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 THAYER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 THAYER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 500 THAYER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 500 THAYER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 500 THAYER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 500 THAYER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 THAYER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 THAYER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 THAYER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

