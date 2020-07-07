500 THAYER AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking

Come see this newly renovated condo. Beautiful hardwood floors, new windows, new blinds, new bathroom, new heating/cooling, fresh paint. This one is very light and bright! Huge windows. Alcove off living room would make a great office area. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Second bedroom is spacious too, and has a big closet. Room for a table in the kitchen. Microwave to be installed above gas stove. Assigned parking space (001). Laundry room on first floor. Rental includes a storage cage off the laundry room. Great location only 1.2 miles to Silver Spring Metro station. Bus stop right outside. Very close to parks and schools. Don't miss out!