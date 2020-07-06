2725 Washington Ave

Amenities

3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Chevy Chase Colonial - En-Suite Master Bathroom - Nestled in a serene, park-like setting this 3 bedroom colonial is located in the Rock Creek Forest community of Chevy Chase.



Inside on the main floor, there are hardwood floor throughout, a spacious living room with wood fireplace, separate dining area, large den with fireplace that leads out to the backyard, half bathroom, and a gourmet kitchen with a Viking gas range, Viking hood, Subzero refrigerator, dishwasher, and updated solid wood cabinets.



Upstairs, you'll have the master suite with an en-suite bathroom that features dual vanity sinks, jacuzzi tub, and separate showers. On the top floor are also 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom with a tub in the hallway.



On the lower floor the finished basement rec room with wall to wall carpeting, a storage room, and utility room with washer and dryer.



Best of all this home is walking distance to Rock Creek Park, Meadow Brook Park, and proximity to commuting routes such as East-West Highway, Beach Drive, Connecticut Ave, 16th Street, and Georgia Ave.



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

*1-month rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Max 12 month lease

*Pets accepted (Dogs only with deposit)

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

*Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping.



No Cats Allowed



