All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 2725 Washington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
2725 Washington Ave
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

2725 Washington Ave

2725 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2725 Washington Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20815

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3 Bed 2.5 Bath - Chevy Chase Colonial - En-Suite Master Bathroom - Nestled in a serene, park-like setting this 3 bedroom colonial is located in the Rock Creek Forest community of Chevy Chase.

Inside on the main floor, there are hardwood floor throughout, a spacious living room with wood fireplace, separate dining area, large den with fireplace that leads out to the backyard, half bathroom, and a gourmet kitchen with a Viking gas range, Viking hood, Subzero refrigerator, dishwasher, and updated solid wood cabinets.

Upstairs, you'll have the master suite with an en-suite bathroom that features dual vanity sinks, jacuzzi tub, and separate showers. On the top floor are also 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom with a tub in the hallway.

On the lower floor the finished basement rec room with wall to wall carpeting, a storage room, and utility room with washer and dryer.

Best of all this home is walking distance to Rock Creek Park, Meadow Brook Park, and proximity to commuting routes such as East-West Highway, Beach Drive, Connecticut Ave, 16th Street, and Georgia Ave.

Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
*1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Max 12 month lease
*Pets accepted (Dogs only with deposit)
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)
*Tenant responsible for lawn care and landscaping.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4519711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2725 Washington Ave have any available units?
2725 Washington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2725 Washington Ave have?
Some of 2725 Washington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2725 Washington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2725 Washington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2725 Washington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2725 Washington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2725 Washington Ave offer parking?
No, 2725 Washington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2725 Washington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2725 Washington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2725 Washington Ave have a pool?
No, 2725 Washington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2725 Washington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2725 Washington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2725 Washington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2725 Washington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2725 Washington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2725 Washington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Towers Apartments
1110 Fidler Ln
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Claridge House
2445 Lyttonsville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Silver Spring Towers
816 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Central
8455 Fenton St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Point at Hampton Hollow
3408 Hampton Hollow Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir
Silver Spring, MD 20902
Parkside Terrace
506 Easley St
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 BedroomsSilver Spring 2 Bedrooms
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Places
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University