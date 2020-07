Amenities

Welcome to this charming two bedroom conveniently located in highly sought after Rock Creek Gardens. Full of natural light; washer/dryer in the unit; and a community pool! Enjoy the superb location 3/4 of a mile from the Downtown Silver Spring Metro and the excitement of Washington, DC. Enjoy the fabulous urban lifestyle where you have walk-ability to shops and dining, such as the famous Parkway Deli, a dry cleaner, a gourmet grocery store, and the Rock Creek Sports Club!