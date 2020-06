Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Top level condo with an open floor plan, washer & dryer in unit + water is included in the rent. Ornamental fireplace, kitchen has breakfast bar. Walk to public transportation,deli, gym, dry cleaners & Rock Creek Park Trails. Short driving distance to Downtown S.S., NOOA, Discovery & Red Line Metro. ** We have an in-house Maint Dept for QUICK repair response/ 24 hrs emergency. * AGENTS read the Agent Private remarks please !!!