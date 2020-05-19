Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2204 Washington Ave Unit 101 Available 09/15/19 Silver Spring Retreat! Two Bedrooms, Two Levels, Too Perfect! Parking Included! - [NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!]



This great two-bedroom is on a quiet and charming street on the edge of Silver Spring. Walk in and you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the upstairs. Large windows give this condo tons of natural light. The living room is open and spacious with room for a sectional, extra chairs, and a large TV. The kitchen is complete with all the appliances you need, including a stainless steel dishwasher and plenty of storage. The countertops will also be replaced with white quartz! With ample room for a dining alcove, it's the perfect spot for a cozy breakfast or entertaining friends.



This unit features two bedrooms, a large finished basement, all with ample closet space, one full bath, and an in-unit washer dryer. One parking pass for the community lot is included!



Located just a block from Rock Creek Park, this unit is truly the best location for anyone who loves the outdoors. Grab some fresh and local food at the Daily Dish or stroll on over to the Rock Creek Pool to relax with friends. One pet welcome. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing.



(RLNE5074740)