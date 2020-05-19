All apartments in Silver Spring
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:15 AM

2204 Washington Ave Unit 101

2204 Washington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2204 Washington Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2204 Washington Ave Unit 101 Available 09/15/19 Silver Spring Retreat! Two Bedrooms, Two Levels, Too Perfect! Parking Included! - [NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!]

This great two-bedroom is on a quiet and charming street on the edge of Silver Spring. Walk in and you'll notice the beautiful hardwood floors throughout the upstairs. Large windows give this condo tons of natural light. The living room is open and spacious with room for a sectional, extra chairs, and a large TV. The kitchen is complete with all the appliances you need, including a stainless steel dishwasher and plenty of storage. The countertops will also be replaced with white quartz! With ample room for a dining alcove, it's the perfect spot for a cozy breakfast or entertaining friends.

This unit features two bedrooms, a large finished basement, all with ample closet space, one full bath, and an in-unit washer dryer. One parking pass for the community lot is included!

Located just a block from Rock Creek Park, this unit is truly the best location for anyone who loves the outdoors. Grab some fresh and local food at the Daily Dish or stroll on over to the Rock Creek Pool to relax with friends. One pet welcome. Tenant responsible for electric and gas. Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing.

(RLNE5074740)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

