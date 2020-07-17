All apartments in Silver Spring
2 BURKET COURT
2 BURKET COURT

2 Burket Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2 Burket Ct, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Woodside Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Great fresh paint and updated Forest Glen Colonial. Two Full Baths Renovated, updated kitchen with Silestone counters, new Fridge, and dish washer. Beautiful gas fire place and solid hardwood floors. French Doors to deck off of dining rm. Convenient to Forest Glen Metro, Kensington, Chevy chase, downtown Silver Spring shops restaurants, movies,park, play ground. vacant and Available anytime to move in. Please include copies of drivers licenses and 1 Month Pay Stubs when submitting rental application. Security Deposit & 1st month's rent must be certified funds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 BURKET COURT have any available units?
2 BURKET COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 2 BURKET COURT have?
Some of 2 BURKET COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 BURKET COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2 BURKET COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 BURKET COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2 BURKET COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 2 BURKET COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2 BURKET COURT offers parking.
Does 2 BURKET COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 BURKET COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 BURKET COURT have a pool?
No, 2 BURKET COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2 BURKET COURT have accessible units?
No, 2 BURKET COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2 BURKET COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 BURKET COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 BURKET COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 BURKET COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
