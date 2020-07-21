1951 Seminary Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Prime location in Silver Spring!

Lovely European style architecture. Lots of beautiful upgrades with traditional charm.

Gourmet kitchen with down draft vent, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, modern cabinetry/lighting and large island.

Open kitchen and full size dining area.

Bright and airy Florida room right off of the living room.

Large bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a private 4th bedroom suite on the 3rd floor. Original hardwood flooring through out.

The bathrooms have modern touches with original retro charm.

Family room on lower level with laundry/storage room. Opens to fenced in back yard.

Driveway parking.

Minutes to I-495, Sligo Creek and Wheaton Regional Parks, Silver Spring Metro Station and Silver Spring Library.