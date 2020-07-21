All apartments in Silver Spring
Find more places like 1951 Seminary Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silver Spring, MD
/
1951 Seminary Rd
Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

1951 Seminary Rd

1951 Seminary Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silver Spring
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

1951 Seminary Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Please click here to apply

Prime location in Silver Spring!
Lovely European style architecture. Lots of beautiful upgrades with traditional charm.
Gourmet kitchen with down draft vent, new stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, modern cabinetry/lighting and large island.
Open kitchen and full size dining area.
Bright and airy Florida room right off of the living room.
Large bedrooms on the 2nd floor with a private 4th bedroom suite on the 3rd floor. Original hardwood flooring through out.
The bathrooms have modern touches with original retro charm.
Family room on lower level with laundry/storage room. Opens to fenced in back yard.
Driveway parking.
Minutes to I-495, Sligo Creek and Wheaton Regional Parks, Silver Spring Metro Station and Silver Spring Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Seminary Rd have any available units?
1951 Seminary Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1951 Seminary Rd have?
Some of 1951 Seminary Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Seminary Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Seminary Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Seminary Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Seminary Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 1951 Seminary Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1951 Seminary Rd offers parking.
Does 1951 Seminary Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1951 Seminary Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Seminary Rd have a pool?
No, 1951 Seminary Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Seminary Rd have accessible units?
No, 1951 Seminary Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Seminary Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1951 Seminary Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 Seminary Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1951 Seminary Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr
Silver Spring, MD 20901
Solaire 8250
8250 Georgia Ave
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Cameron
8710 Cameron St
Silver Spring, MD 20910
The Veridian
1133 East-West Hwy
Silver Spring, MD 20910
Valor Apartments
3411 Gateshead Manor Way
Silver Spring, MD 20904
The Flats at Columbia Pike
11542 February Cir #104
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way
Silver Spring, MD 20904
Colesville Towers Apartments
8811 Colesville Rd
Silver Spring, MD 20910

Similar Pages

Silver Spring 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSilver Spring 2 Bedroom Apartments
Silver Spring Apartments with ParkingSilver Spring Pet Friendly Apartments
Silver Spring Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MD
Severn, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University