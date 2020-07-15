Amenities

1320 Dale Drive Available 03/01/19 4 bed 2.5 bath - Silver Spring Colonial - Updated Kitchen - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom colonial is nestled in a park-like setting and located just minutes from downtown Silver Spring and Washington, DC.



Inside on the main floor, you can find a spacious living room, separate dining area, large den, bedroom with attached bathroom, and a kitchen that features an island, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and contemporary cabinets.



Upstairs, you'll have 3 bedrooms and an updated full bathroom.



On the lower floor the finished basement rec room, half bathroom, 2 large storage rooms, an attached garage, and additional utility room with washer and dryer.



Located just a short distance from downtown Silver Spring and only blocks away from Sligo Creek Park trails, and playgrounds.



If all that wasn't enough this location provides easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave, 16th St, Seminary Rd), the Metro, and just a short distance from downtown Silver Spring.



Lease terms:

*50 application fee required

* 1-month rent security deposit required

*Sorry, no smoking inside the property

*Min 12-month lease

*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)



No Cats Allowed



