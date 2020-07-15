All apartments in Silver Spring
1320 Dale Drive

Location

1320 Dale Dr, Silver Spring, MD 20910
Woodside Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
garage
pet friendly
1320 Dale Drive Available 03/01/19 4 bed 2.5 bath - Silver Spring Colonial - Updated Kitchen - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom colonial is nestled in a park-like setting and located just minutes from downtown Silver Spring and Washington, DC.

Inside on the main floor, you can find a spacious living room, separate dining area, large den, bedroom with attached bathroom, and a kitchen that features an island, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, and contemporary cabinets.

Upstairs, you'll have 3 bedrooms and an updated full bathroom.

On the lower floor the finished basement rec room, half bathroom, 2 large storage rooms, an attached garage, and additional utility room with washer and dryer.

Located just a short distance from downtown Silver Spring and only blocks away from Sligo Creek Park trails, and playgrounds.

If all that wasn't enough this location provides easy access to commuter routes (29, 495, Georgia Ave, 16th St, Seminary Rd), the Metro, and just a short distance from downtown Silver Spring and only blocks away from Sligo Creek Park trails, and playgrounds.

Lease terms:
*50 application fee required
* 1-month rent security deposit required
*Sorry, no smoking inside the property
*Min 12-month lease
*Tenant responsible for utilities (water, gas & electric)

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2625996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Dale Drive have any available units?
1320 Dale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1320 Dale Drive have?
Some of 1320 Dale Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Dale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Dale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Dale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Dale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Dale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Dale Drive offers parking.
Does 1320 Dale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Dale Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Dale Drive have a pool?
No, 1320 Dale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Dale Drive have accessible units?
No, 1320 Dale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Dale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Dale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1320 Dale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1320 Dale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

