Silver Spring, MD
1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:27 PM

1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116

1220 Blair Mill Road · (301) 656-8765
Location

1220 Blair Mill Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
pool table
Spacious Studio Close to Silver Spring Metro Station! Gym & Pool! - Welcome home to the ultimate in urban living. Featuring granite counters, full tiled bathroom, wood floors, windows the entire width of your apartment, walk in closet and more, you'll be very comfortable with your living setup.

Your building has a lot to offer as well. You have a media/billiards room, substantial gym; not one of those "exercise rooms" with 1 treadmill and 1 weight machine. Come summer time you'll be spending it outside at the pool.

All this located 1/2 mile to the Silver Spring Metro Station and minutes to Denizens, Quarry House Temporary, Bump 'n Grind and everything that downtown Silver Spring has to offer.

Interested? Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to take a look at this great property!

Lease terms:
1 year minimum lease
1 month's rent as security deposit
Building charges a move in fee
Sorry, no pets
Smoking is prohibited inside the property

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2626687)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 have any available units?
1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silver Spring, MD.
What amenities does 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 have?
Some of 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 pet-friendly?
No, 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silver Spring.
Does 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 offer parking?
No, 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 has a pool.
Does 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 have accessible units?
No, 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116 does not have units with air conditioning.
