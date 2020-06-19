1220 Blair Mill Rd, Unit #116

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool pool table

Spacious Studio Close to Silver Spring Metro Station! Gym & Pool! - Welcome home to the ultimate in urban living. Featuring granite counters, full tiled bathroom, wood floors, windows the entire width of your apartment, walk in closet and more, you'll be very comfortable with your living setup.



Your building has a lot to offer as well. You have a media/billiards room, substantial gym; not one of those "exercise rooms" with 1 treadmill and 1 weight machine. Come summer time you'll be spending it outside at the pool.



All this located 1/2 mile to the Silver Spring Metro Station and minutes to Denizens, Quarry House Temporary, Bump 'n Grind and everything that downtown Silver Spring has to offer.



Interested? Please email Lauren Mitchum at Lauren@StreamlineManagement.com to take a look at this great property!



Lease terms:

1 year minimum lease

1 month's rent as security deposit

Building charges a move in fee

Sorry, no pets

Smoking is prohibited inside the property



No Pets Allowed



