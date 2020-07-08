All apartments in Rockville
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

909 Reserve Champion Drive

Location

909 Reserve Champion Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great townhouse for rent in KING FARM BAILEYS COMMON - Luxury King Farm townhouse with 3 finished levels & 2 car garage available now! Wood floors on main level & Upper Living Room/Dining Room/Kitchen area. Upgraded kitchen with quartz counters, newer Stainless Steel kitchen appliances! 42" cabinets! Gas Fireplace in Living room! Deck off Kitchen/Dining Room. Washer and dryer on upper level near bedrooms! Programmable thermostat!
Great location! Near Shady Grove Metro & I270. Application fee $40 per Adult. Security deposit & 1 month's rent must be in certified funds. Include copies of 1 month pay stubs & drivers license with rental application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5202559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Reserve Champion Drive have any available units?
909 Reserve Champion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 909 Reserve Champion Drive have?
Some of 909 Reserve Champion Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Reserve Champion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 Reserve Champion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Reserve Champion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 Reserve Champion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 909 Reserve Champion Drive offer parking?
Yes, 909 Reserve Champion Drive offers parking.
Does 909 Reserve Champion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 Reserve Champion Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Reserve Champion Drive have a pool?
No, 909 Reserve Champion Drive does not have a pool.
Does 909 Reserve Champion Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 Reserve Champion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Reserve Champion Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Reserve Champion Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Reserve Champion Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Reserve Champion Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

