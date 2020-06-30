All apartments in Rockville
Last updated April 1 2020 at 1:46 AM

818 CROTHERS LANE

818 Crothers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

818 Crothers Lane, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated single family home close to restaurants/shopping, 270 corridor, & public transportation (Bus/Metro). Near everything in Downtown Rockville! 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms ~ over 2000 SqFt Finished Space. Updated Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, & open floorplan. Fully finished walk-out basement with Rec room, renovated full bath, laundry room, & storage. All Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Most windows have interior shutters. Great yard with large screened in porch. Off street parking. Home is move in ready. Property was renovated in 2015 and has updated kitchens, baths, new appliances, new HVAC, central AC, ductwork, new electrical, new plumbing, new hot water heater & more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 818 CROTHERS LANE have any available units?
818 CROTHERS LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 818 CROTHERS LANE have?
Some of 818 CROTHERS LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 818 CROTHERS LANE currently offering any rent specials?
818 CROTHERS LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 818 CROTHERS LANE pet-friendly?
No, 818 CROTHERS LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 818 CROTHERS LANE offer parking?
Yes, 818 CROTHERS LANE offers parking.
Does 818 CROTHERS LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 818 CROTHERS LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 818 CROTHERS LANE have a pool?
No, 818 CROTHERS LANE does not have a pool.
Does 818 CROTHERS LANE have accessible units?
No, 818 CROTHERS LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 818 CROTHERS LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 818 CROTHERS LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 818 CROTHERS LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 818 CROTHERS LANE has units with air conditioning.

