818 CROTHERS LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated single family home close to restaurants/shopping, 270 corridor, & public transportation (Bus/Metro). Near everything in Downtown Rockville! 4 Bedrooms & 3 Bathrooms ~ over 2000 SqFt Finished Space. Updated Kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, new cabinets, & open floorplan. Fully finished walk-out basement with Rec room, renovated full bath, laundry room, & storage. All Bedrooms have ceiling fans. Most windows have interior shutters. Great yard with large screened in porch. Off street parking. Home is move in ready. Property was renovated in 2015 and has updated kitchens, baths, new appliances, new HVAC, central AC, ductwork, new electrical, new plumbing, new hot water heater & more.