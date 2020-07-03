All apartments in Rockville
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:57 AM

717 GARDEN VIEW WAY

717 Garden View Way · No Longer Available
Location

717 Garden View Way, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Sunny, Spacious, Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in sought after King Farm Community. 3 beds and 4.5 baths, 2 car garage. Quick access to I-270 and Shady Grove Metro Station( free shuttle bus in Community to metro station or a 10-minute walk to Metro). Just down the street from the Community Center and swimming pool. Safeway grocery store, many restaurants, banks, and recreation parks, 2 playgrounds. First-floor master bedroom with full bath, Living room, Separate Dining room, half guest bathroom. Kitchen with granite countertop/ eat-in breakfast area. Main level washer and dryer. 2nd floor: 2 spacious bedrooms; each with full bath and walk-in closets and open spacious area for game room or study. Basement: extra finished 1000 sqft family recreation room/exercise room, full bath, one extra room (could be a bedroom), spacious storage room in the back. This is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY have any available units?
717 GARDEN VIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY have?
Some of 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
717 GARDEN VIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY offers parking.
Does 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY have a pool?
Yes, 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY has a pool.
Does 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 GARDEN VIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

