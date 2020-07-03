717 GARDEN VIEW WAY

Amenities

Sunny, Spacious, Beautiful End Unit Townhouse in sought after King Farm Community. 3 beds and 4.5 baths, 2 car garage. Quick access to I-270 and Shady Grove Metro Station( free shuttle bus in Community to metro station or a 10-minute walk to Metro). Just down the street from the Community Center and swimming pool. Safeway grocery store, many restaurants, banks, and recreation parks, 2 playgrounds. First-floor master bedroom with full bath, Living room, Separate Dining room, half guest bathroom. Kitchen with granite countertop/ eat-in breakfast area. Main level washer and dryer. 2nd floor: 2 spacious bedrooms; each with full bath and walk-in closets and open spacious area for game room or study. Basement: extra finished 1000 sqft family recreation room/exercise room, full bath, one extra room (could be a bedroom), spacious storage room in the back. This is a must-see!