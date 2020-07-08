All apartments in Rockville
717 Anderson Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:26 PM

717 Anderson Ave

717 Anderson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

717 Anderson Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
717 Anderson Ave, Rockville, MD 20850 - A rare find: a big-size (for the area) brick-front 2-level rambler in great condition in the heart of Rockville. Close to I-270, Rockville metro station and all the best Rockville center has to offer. 3 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Finished basement with a walk-out and a full bath. Kitchenette with everything but a stove (per regulations). Extra BR in bsmt. Large deck overlooking a beautiful deep back yard. Extended driveway for two cars. Plenty of street parking, too.Tenant must obtain renter's insurance.Note: shed in the back of the rear yard is not included in rent.

(RLNE5683544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 717 Anderson Ave have any available units?
717 Anderson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 717 Anderson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
717 Anderson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 717 Anderson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 717 Anderson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 717 Anderson Ave offer parking?
No, 717 Anderson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 717 Anderson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 717 Anderson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 717 Anderson Ave have a pool?
No, 717 Anderson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 717 Anderson Ave have accessible units?
No, 717 Anderson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 717 Anderson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 717 Anderson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 717 Anderson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 717 Anderson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

