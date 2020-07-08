Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

717 Anderson Ave, Rockville, MD 20850 - A rare find: a big-size (for the area) brick-front 2-level rambler in great condition in the heart of Rockville. Close to I-270, Rockville metro station and all the best Rockville center has to offer. 3 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Finished basement with a walk-out and a full bath. Kitchenette with everything but a stove (per regulations). Extra BR in bsmt. Large deck overlooking a beautiful deep back yard. Extended driveway for two cars. Plenty of street parking, too.Tenant must obtain renter's insurance.Note: shed in the back of the rear yard is not included in rent.



(RLNE5683544)