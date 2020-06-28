All apartments in Rockville
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM

706 Crabb Avenue

706 Crabb Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

706 Crabb Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Your chance to live in cozy comfort - walking distance from downtown Rockville and the Rockville Metro station! This freshly remodeled 3 bedroom/1 bathroom home includes brand new carpeting throughout, as well as new kitchen appliances (including a dishwasher), a new central air conditioning system, and an updated bathroom. This home boasts extensive storage space, with spacious closets in each bedroom and two more in the hallway. Enjoy your evenings out back in the fenced-in yard, or across the street at Maryvale Park!

$1500/month (with Nov. 1 start date) plus utilities. Tenant pays electric, gas, and water. No smoking. Available immediately, contact us for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Crabb Avenue have any available units?
706 Crabb Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 706 Crabb Avenue have?
Some of 706 Crabb Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Crabb Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
706 Crabb Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Crabb Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 706 Crabb Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 706 Crabb Avenue offer parking?
No, 706 Crabb Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 706 Crabb Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 Crabb Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Crabb Avenue have a pool?
No, 706 Crabb Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 706 Crabb Avenue have accessible units?
No, 706 Crabb Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Crabb Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Crabb Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Crabb Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 706 Crabb Avenue has units with air conditioning.
