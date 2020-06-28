All apartments in Rockville
Last updated February 10 2020

706 1ST STREET

706 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

706 1st Street, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Great home Great location. NEWER roof, furnace, windows,AND shining hardwood floors. Fenced rear yard, Finished lower level with full bath and laundry room, Great driveway for 2-3 cars parking. Income must be 80K or more, credit scorer 620 or higher. Strictly NO PETS. TENANT'S AGENT MUST show the property at first showing and send LA the email addresses of all adults applying so an online application can be sent, Deliver the rental Gcaar application, landlord reference, proof of income, copy of 2 most recent pay stubs and drivers license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 1ST STREET have any available units?
706 1ST STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 706 1ST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
706 1ST STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 1ST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 706 1ST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 706 1ST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 706 1ST STREET offers parking.
Does 706 1ST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 706 1ST STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 1ST STREET have a pool?
No, 706 1ST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 706 1ST STREET have accessible units?
No, 706 1ST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 706 1ST STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 1ST STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 706 1ST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 1ST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
