706 1ST STREET

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking

Great home Great location. NEWER roof, furnace, windows,AND shining hardwood floors. Fenced rear yard, Finished lower level with full bath and laundry room, Great driveway for 2-3 cars parking. Income must be 80K or more, credit scorer 620 or higher. Strictly NO PETS. TENANT'S AGENT MUST show the property at first showing and send LA the email addresses of all adults applying so an online application can be sent, Deliver the rental Gcaar application, landlord reference, proof of income, copy of 2 most recent pay stubs and drivers license.