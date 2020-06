Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming well kept home for Rent in the heart of Rockville's West End Park. Mins to Metro, shopping and Walking distance to the College. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms (1 on main level and 1 on upper level), original hardwood floors, updated kitchen and tranquil nature garden with large deck and seating area.