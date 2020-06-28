All apartments in Rockville
Last updated November 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

621 IVY LEAGUE LANE

621 Ivy League Lane · No Longer Available
Location

621 Ivy League Lane, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

walk in closets
media room
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
media room
Great location in heart of Rockville with friendly neighborhood! Furnished townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms ready for you to move in immediately. Huge kitchen with eat-in dinning. Huge Master bedroom with walk in closet. Just few minutes to 270 highway, post office, Montgomery college,metro station, the movie theater, shops .The rent is not including basement. NO ACCESS FOR BASEMENT.Nobody live in the basement, the owner will use basement sometimes. The owner will use separate entrance and will not disturb the renter. Application is $45/adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE have any available units?
621 IVY LEAGUE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
621 IVY LEAGUE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE offer parking?
No, 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE have a pool?
No, 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE have accessible units?
No, 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 IVY LEAGUE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
