621 IVY LEAGUE LANE

Great location in heart of Rockville with friendly neighborhood! Furnished townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms ready for you to move in immediately. Huge kitchen with eat-in dinning. Huge Master bedroom with walk in closet. Just few minutes to 270 highway, post office, Montgomery college,metro station, the movie theater, shops .The rent is not including basement. NO ACCESS FOR BASEMENT.Nobody live in the basement, the owner will use basement sometimes. The owner will use separate entrance and will not disturb the renter. Application is $45/adult.