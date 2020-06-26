All apartments in Rockville
615 SMALLWOOD ROAD
615 Smallwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

615 Smallwood Road, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Impressive Split/Colonial located in Woodley Gardens, close to METRO, Shopping, Parks, and more. Updated kitchen (to be completed 8/16/2019). Room to spread-out with 4 finished levels!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD have any available units?
615 SMALLWOOD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
Is 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
615 SMALLWOOD ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD offer parking?
No, 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD have a pool?
No, 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 SMALLWOOD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
