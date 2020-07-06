601 AUTUMN WIND WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

NEWLY REFINISHED hardwood floors, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING just installed in master bedroom and upstairs hallway! A rare find in the convenient and close-in Rockville neighborhood of Rose Hill, this spacious colonial features soaring ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors and updates galore. Custom features such as wrought iron balusters on the winding staircase and the oversize stone patio are present throughout. This gorgeous home is also a Smart Home featuring Nest Learning Thermostats and Nest Protect smoke/CO alarm - all of which can be controlled from your smartphone! Large kitchen boasts granite counters with stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for a breakfast table. Afternoon sun pours into the open-concept family room with a separate formal dining room off of the kitchen. Upstairs, the oversize master bedroom has tons of windows, dual walk-in closets with custom installed closet systems, a tray ceiling and a HUGE sitting area. The master bath is breathtakingly large, featuring a separate, oversize Jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and a glass brick walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Three more bedrooms complete the upper level, one with ensuite full bath and a shared bath between the remaining two. The basement features a 5th bedroom that is large enough for multiple uses, another bonus room and an enormous rec room that is wide open with a walk-out door level with a gorgeous stone patio. NEW ROOF (2018) New hardwoods in master bedroom and hallway. Rose Hill neighborhood features a tot lot, a large playground (Bullards Park) and is very walkable/bikeable to the Rockville Red Line Metro Station, Rockville Town Square, Ride On Bus, MARC Brunswick-Washington train line at the Rockville MARC eb stop and many other transportation options. I-270 is just minutes away making commuting a breeze. This neighborhood is currently assigned to the brand new Bayard Rustin Elementary School built in 2018 as a World Language and Chinese Immersion school. Several sidewalks and paved paths wind through this community leading all the way out the the Carl Henn Millennium Trail.