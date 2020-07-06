All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
601 AUTUMN WIND WAY
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

601 AUTUMN WIND WAY

601 Autumn Wind Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

601 Autumn Wind Way, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
NEWLY REFINISHED hardwood floors, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING just installed in master bedroom and upstairs hallway! A rare find in the convenient and close-in Rockville neighborhood of Rose Hill, this spacious colonial features soaring ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors and updates galore. Custom features such as wrought iron balusters on the winding staircase and the oversize stone patio are present throughout. This gorgeous home is also a Smart Home featuring Nest Learning Thermostats and Nest Protect smoke/CO alarm - all of which can be controlled from your smartphone! Large kitchen boasts granite counters with stainless steel appliances and plenty of space for a breakfast table. Afternoon sun pours into the open-concept family room with a separate formal dining room off of the kitchen. Upstairs, the oversize master bedroom has tons of windows, dual walk-in closets with custom installed closet systems, a tray ceiling and a HUGE sitting area. The master bath is breathtakingly large, featuring a separate, oversize Jacuzzi tub, dual sinks and a glass brick walk-in shower with dual shower heads. Three more bedrooms complete the upper level, one with ensuite full bath and a shared bath between the remaining two. The basement features a 5th bedroom that is large enough for multiple uses, another bonus room and an enormous rec room that is wide open with a walk-out door level with a gorgeous stone patio. NEW ROOF (2018) New hardwoods in master bedroom and hallway. Rose Hill neighborhood features a tot lot, a large playground (Bullards Park) and is very walkable/bikeable to the Rockville Red Line Metro Station, Rockville Town Square, Ride On Bus, MARC Brunswick-Washington train line at the Rockville MARC eb stop and many other transportation options. I-270 is just minutes away making commuting a breeze. This neighborhood is currently assigned to the brand new Bayard Rustin Elementary School built in 2018 as a World Language and Chinese Immersion school. Several sidewalks and paved paths wind through this community leading all the way out the the Carl Henn Millennium Trail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY have any available units?
601 AUTUMN WIND WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY have?
Some of 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY currently offering any rent specials?
601 AUTUMN WIND WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY pet-friendly?
No, 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY offer parking?
Yes, 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY offers parking.
Does 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY have a pool?
No, 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY does not have a pool.
Does 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY have accessible units?
No, 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 AUTUMN WIND WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
Congressional Towers
261 Congressional Ln
Rockville, MD 20852
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Rd
Rockville, MD 20851
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Galvan
1750 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University