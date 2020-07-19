All apartments in Rockville
Last updated March 19 2019

6 Renwick Ct

6 Renwick Court · No Longer Available
Location

6 Renwick Court, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6 Renwick Ct Available 01/01/19 Beautiful home. 1-car garage. Great schools and close to all amenities. - Beautiful and comfortable 3 bedrooom, 2 full bathroom single family home with 1-car garage.

This home has a large kitchen, separate dining area and living room, as well as a separate family room with a nice wood-burning fireplace. These living areas are great for entertaining with ample spaces and hardwood floors. The large master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom -- two other bedrooms are a good size. There is a separate second full bathroom as well.

The home sits in a large lot in a cul-de-sac. It has a large deck as well as a fully fenced backyard and a lovely front yard. Conveniently located close to 270 and a short drive from Rockville Town Center. Home is in the Wooton High School district.

Pets ok.

(RLNE1905575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6 Renwick Ct have any available units?
6 Renwick Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 6 Renwick Ct have?
Some of 6 Renwick Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6 Renwick Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6 Renwick Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6 Renwick Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6 Renwick Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6 Renwick Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6 Renwick Ct offers parking.
Does 6 Renwick Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6 Renwick Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6 Renwick Ct have a pool?
No, 6 Renwick Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6 Renwick Ct have accessible units?
No, 6 Renwick Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6 Renwick Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6 Renwick Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6 Renwick Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6 Renwick Ct has units with air conditioning.
