6 Renwick Ct Available 01/01/19 Beautiful home. 1-car garage. Great schools and close to all amenities. - Beautiful and comfortable 3 bedrooom, 2 full bathroom single family home with 1-car garage.



This home has a large kitchen, separate dining area and living room, as well as a separate family room with a nice wood-burning fireplace. These living areas are great for entertaining with ample spaces and hardwood floors. The large master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom -- two other bedrooms are a good size. There is a separate second full bathroom as well.



The home sits in a large lot in a cul-de-sac. It has a large deck as well as a fully fenced backyard and a lovely front yard. Conveniently located close to 270 and a short drive from Rockville Town Center. Home is in the Wooton High School district.



Pets ok.



