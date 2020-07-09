526 LINCOLN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Look for the RED DOOR! Come see this cozy home walking distance to the Rockville metro and Rockville Center shopping, restaurants and historic downtown. This 3 bedroom home has gleaming wood floors, an entrance from the backyard into the mud/laundry room, kitchen with another door leading to the large attached deck perfect for entertaining and fun, a large dining/living area with fireplace and stunning mantel! All applicants over 18 years of age must complete and online AND paper application. Applicants submit the application fee online. The online application fee must be paid when you apply to complete application. Minimum 12 month rent. Pets allowed on a case by case basis per the landlord and a non refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet is required.