526 LINCOLN STREET
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

526 LINCOLN STREET

526 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Location

526 Lincoln Street, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Look for the RED DOOR! Come see this cozy home walking distance to the Rockville metro and Rockville Center shopping, restaurants and historic downtown. This 3 bedroom home has gleaming wood floors, an entrance from the backyard into the mud/laundry room, kitchen with another door leading to the large attached deck perfect for entertaining and fun, a large dining/living area with fireplace and stunning mantel! All applicants over 18 years of age must complete and online AND paper application. Applicants submit the application fee online. The online application fee must be paid when you apply to complete application. Minimum 12 month rent. Pets allowed on a case by case basis per the landlord and a non refundable pet deposit of $200 per pet is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None.

