518 Azalea Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious and Updated 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Rockville-Regent Square - Sunny and Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath End Unit Town home in Regent Square in Rockville. Gorgeous and updated, with brand new wood floors being installed in the next few weeks! Freshly painted with newer cabinets and newer appliances including a new washer/dryer in one combo! Backs to open common private ground. Fantastic, freshly landscaped semi private patio/terrace sits just outside the living room for plenty of light and greenery. Just minutes to Rockville Town Center, Rockville Metro Station, shops, restaurants and easy access to I-270. This one won't last! Rental application $45 per applicant. Agent will send a link to apply online. Tenant pays for utilities. No pets please. Property is professionally managed by Abaris Realty. NOTE-New Wood Floors are being installed very soon...please excuse the current renovation!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5079307)