Rockville, MD
518 Azalea Drive
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:14 AM

518 Azalea Drive

518 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

518 Azalea Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Spacious and Updated 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Rockville-Regent Square - Sunny and Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath End Unit Town home in Regent Square in Rockville. Gorgeous and updated, with brand new wood floors being installed in the next few weeks! Freshly painted with newer cabinets and newer appliances including a new washer/dryer in one combo! Backs to open common private ground. Fantastic, freshly landscaped semi private patio/terrace sits just outside the living room for plenty of light and greenery. Just minutes to Rockville Town Center, Rockville Metro Station, shops, restaurants and easy access to I-270. This one won't last! Rental application $45 per applicant. Agent will send a link to apply online. Tenant pays for utilities. No pets please. Property is professionally managed by Abaris Realty. NOTE-New Wood Floors are being installed very soon...please excuse the current renovation!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5079307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Azalea Drive have any available units?
518 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 518 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 518 Azalea Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
518 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 518 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 518 Azalea Drive offer parking?
No, 518 Azalea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 518 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Azalea Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 518 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 518 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 518 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 518 Azalea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 518 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 518 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
