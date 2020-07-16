516 Nelson Street

Amenities

Nestled in the popular Woodley Gardens neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2 and half bath, Colonial house sits on a fenced-in corner lot with ample parking and a carport.



The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a large bright kitchen, with granite counters, white appliances and many cabinets for storage. The kitchen opens to the formal dining room and a carpeted family room with a wood burning fireplace that leads out to the carport.



There are three light-filled bedrooms on the second floor, each with hardwood floors and window blinds. The master bedroom features its private bathroom and a walk-in closet.



The carpeted downstairs refinished basement is an open design with bookshelves and exposed beams. Off the den is a working bench and shelves for storage.



Looking for convenience? Schools and parks are in walking distance, Welsh Park, close to Montgomery College, Rockville Swim and Fitness Center, grocery stores and Rockville Town Center. Close to I-270 and major roads.



Tenants pay all utilities, water, gas, electric and cable.

