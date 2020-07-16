All apartments in Rockville
Last updated July 6 2020 at 9:01 PM

516 Nelson Street

516 Nelson Street · (703) 656-6120
Location

516 Nelson Street, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,875

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2285 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
Nestled in the popular Woodley Gardens neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2 and half bath, Colonial house sits on a fenced-in corner lot with ample parking and a carport.

The ground level comes with an open floor plan showcasing hardwood floors, a large bright kitchen, with granite counters, white appliances and many cabinets for storage. The kitchen opens to the formal dining room and a carpeted family room with a wood burning fireplace that leads out to the carport.

There are three light-filled bedrooms on the second floor, each with hardwood floors and window blinds. The master bedroom features its private bathroom and a walk-in closet.

The carpeted downstairs refinished basement is an open design with bookshelves and exposed beams. Off the den is a working bench and shelves for storage.

Looking for convenience? Schools and parks are in walking distance, Welsh Park, close to Montgomery College, Rockville Swim and Fitness Center, grocery stores and Rockville Town Center. Close to I-270 and major roads.

Tenants pay all utilities, water, gas, electric and cable.
Really nice spacious home in Woodley Gardens. Walk to schools,easy access to transportation..I-270. First floor has family room with fireplace off kitchen plus a den/home office. Hardwood floors in LR & DR & all bedrooms! Just painted and new carpet in FM & den. Pretty setting/ corner lot. Carport

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 Nelson Street have any available units?
516 Nelson Street has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 516 Nelson Street have?
Some of 516 Nelson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 Nelson Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 Nelson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 Nelson Street pet-friendly?
No, 516 Nelson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 516 Nelson Street offer parking?
Yes, 516 Nelson Street offers parking.
Does 516 Nelson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 Nelson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 Nelson Street have a pool?
Yes, 516 Nelson Street has a pool.
Does 516 Nelson Street have accessible units?
No, 516 Nelson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 Nelson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 Nelson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 Nelson Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 Nelson Street has units with air conditioning.
