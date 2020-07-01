All apartments in Rockville
Find more places like 507 CARR AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rockville, MD
/
507 CARR AVENUE
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:13 AM

507 CARR AVENUE

507 Carr Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rockville
See all
Central Rockville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

507 Carr Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
Central Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
VERY VERY CHARMING rambler in WEST END PARK 1 block from Beall Elementary School in a Very charming throw-back neighborhood. The home has hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Corian counters and table space area, hardwoods throughout main level, all bedroom closets have closet stretchers, LARGE deck great for entertaining with patio underneath, large finished basement with fireplace, built ins and walk out to patio, bedroom and full bath, and separate den/office area. Ample parking with a double wide driveway. Solar Panels on roof . Rent = $2,750 for 12 month lease. (2 year increase in 2nd year negotiable)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 CARR AVENUE have any available units?
507 CARR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 507 CARR AVENUE have?
Some of 507 CARR AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 CARR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
507 CARR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 CARR AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 507 CARR AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 507 CARR AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 507 CARR AVENUE offers parking.
Does 507 CARR AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 507 CARR AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 CARR AVENUE have a pool?
No, 507 CARR AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 507 CARR AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 507 CARR AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 507 CARR AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 507 CARR AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 507 CARR AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 CARR AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd
Rockville, MD 20855
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave
Rockville, MD 20850
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd
Rockville, MD 20855
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Rollins Park
1599 E Jefferson St
Rockville, MD 20852
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd
Rockville, MD 20850
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr
Rockville, MD 20850

Similar Pages

Rockville 1 BedroomsRockville 2 Bedrooms
Rockville Apartments with ParkingRockville Apartments with Pool
Rockville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VALaurel, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central RockvilleWest Rockville
East Rockville
King Farm

Apartments Near Colleges

Montgomery CollegeHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University