507 CARR AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

VERY VERY CHARMING rambler in WEST END PARK 1 block from Beall Elementary School in a Very charming throw-back neighborhood. The home has hardwood floors, updated kitchen with Corian counters and table space area, hardwoods throughout main level, all bedroom closets have closet stretchers, LARGE deck great for entertaining with patio underneath, large finished basement with fireplace, built ins and walk out to patio, bedroom and full bath, and separate den/office area. Ample parking with a double wide driveway. Solar Panels on roof . Rent = $2,750 for 12 month lease. (2 year increase in 2nd year negotiable)