434 MCARTHUR DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Location, Location, Location! Walking distance to the Rockville Metro Station. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is clean and move in ready! Three fully finished levels! Wonderfully maintained. Inside you have wood floors on the main level with a nice modern kitchen and plenty of cabinets. Family room just off kitchen. 3 nicely sized bedrooms on the upper level. Master Bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Lower level with recreation room , bedroom and full bath. Fenced in back yard with shed and deck. OWNER WILL ONLY ACCEPT A 2 YEAR LEASE or MORE. Please take note! Pets are case by case. Good credit please! Home is ready for immediate occupancy!