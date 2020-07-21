403 Carl St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Open House Sat Aug 3 from 1-3pm and Sun Aug 4 from 1-3pm



Awesome location in City of Rockville, near Rockville & Twinbrook Metro Stations (red line) & bus. 1 or 2 stops from AMTRAK and MARC trains. So you can walk a distance of 2 miles and hop a train to Washington DC (in about 20 minutes), National Airport, Baltimore, BWI Airport, Virginia, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Philly, New York City, Boston or anywhere AMTRAK goes.

You can walk to access excellent restaurants, shopping centers and other facilities of Rockville City.



Larger than it looks with 5 beds 2 baths, and a great deck to enjoy the summer. Loads of privacy but close to shopping, restaurants, downtown Rockville, etc. Really cute house with a lot of living space to stretch out. Private driveway Hardwood floors on main floor, large living room, dining room with 3BR/1 bath. Bright basement has 2 large sunny BRs and a bath, laundry and lots of storage. Accepts Section 8.



