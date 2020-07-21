All apartments in Rockville
403 Carl St
403 Carl St

403 Carl Street · No Longer Available
Location

403 Carl Street, Rockville, MD 20851
East Rockville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Open House Sat Aug 3 from 1-3pm and Sun Aug 4 from 1-3pm

Awesome location in City of Rockville, near Rockville & Twinbrook Metro Stations (red line) & bus. 1 or 2 stops from AMTRAK and MARC trains. So you can walk a distance of 2 miles and hop a train to Washington DC (in about 20 minutes), National Airport, Baltimore, BWI Airport, Virginia, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Chicago, Philly, New York City, Boston or anywhere AMTRAK goes.
You can walk to access excellent restaurants, shopping centers and other facilities of Rockville City.

Larger than it looks with 5 beds 2 baths, and a great deck to enjoy the summer. Loads of privacy but close to shopping, restaurants, downtown Rockville, etc. Really cute house with a lot of living space to stretch out. Private driveway Hardwood floors on main floor, large living room, dining room with 3BR/1 bath. Bright basement has 2 large sunny BRs and a bath, laundry and lots of storage. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5045410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 403 Carl St have any available units?
403 Carl St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 403 Carl St have?
Some of 403 Carl St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 403 Carl St currently offering any rent specials?
403 Carl St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 403 Carl St pet-friendly?
No, 403 Carl St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 403 Carl St offer parking?
Yes, 403 Carl St offers parking.
Does 403 Carl St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 403 Carl St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 403 Carl St have a pool?
No, 403 Carl St does not have a pool.
Does 403 Carl St have accessible units?
No, 403 Carl St does not have accessible units.
Does 403 Carl St have units with dishwashers?
No, 403 Carl St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 403 Carl St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 403 Carl St has units with air conditioning.
