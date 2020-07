Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Lovely, sunny two level condo townhouse in this great community of Fallsgrove. Newer SS appls, hardwood-type floors on main level, beautiful fireplace in family room with built-in bookshelves on either side. The second level has two large bedrooms - MB has a great bath with double vanities, separate shower and tub. Community has a great neighborhood pool nearby.