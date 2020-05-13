304 S STONESTREET AVENUE

Amenities
Great location! New construction beautiful single house ready for you to move right in! This home boasts a gorgeous open floor plan.Beautiful wood staircase, and hardwood flooring with wood in-lays that continue throughout whole house. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops opens to family room.The spacious rooms make this the perfect home for entertaining and large family gatherings. Spacious all 4 bedrooms each with attached bath! Attached 2-car garage and driveway complete this wonderful home.Few steps Walking distance to Rockville metro station. Very Close to Rockville downtown, shopping mall, restaurant,I270,355.