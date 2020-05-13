304 S STONESTREET AVENUE

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Great location! New construction beautiful single house ready for you to move right in! This home boasts a gorgeous open floor plan.Beautiful wood staircase, and hardwood flooring with wood in-lays that continue throughout whole house. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops opens to family room.The spacious rooms make this the perfect home for entertaining and large family gatherings. Spacious all 4 bedrooms each with attached bath! Attached 2-car garage and driveway complete this wonderful home.Few steps Walking distance to Rockville metro station. Very Close to Rockville downtown, shopping mall, restaurant,I270,355.