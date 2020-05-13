All apartments in Rockville
304 S STONESTREET AVENUE
304 S STONESTREET AVENUE

304 South Stonestreet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 South Stonestreet Avenue, Rockville, MD 20850
East Rockville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Great location! New construction beautiful single house ready for you to move right in! This home boasts a gorgeous open floor plan.Beautiful wood staircase, and hardwood flooring with wood in-lays that continue throughout whole house. Eat-in kitchen with granite countertops opens to family room.The spacious rooms make this the perfect home for entertaining and large family gatherings. Spacious all 4 bedrooms each with attached bath! Attached 2-car garage and driveway complete this wonderful home.Few steps Walking distance to Rockville metro station. Very Close to Rockville downtown, shopping mall, restaurant,I270,355.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

