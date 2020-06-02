304 LYNN MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage fireplace carpet

Wonder and Convenient 3BR/3.5 bath townhouse in Rockville less than a mile to the Metro with Garage Parking. Wall to wall Carpet, Washer/Dryer, Eat-in Kitchen, and Deck and Back Yard. Available for Immediate Occupancy. Sorry, No Pets.