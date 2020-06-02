304 Lynn Manor Drive, Rockville, MD 20850 Central Rockville
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonder and Convenient 3BR/3.5 bath townhouse in Rockville less than a mile to the Metro with Garage Parking. Wall to wall Carpet, Washer/Dryer, Eat-in Kitchen, and Deck and Back Yard. Available for Immediate Occupancy. Sorry, No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 LYNN MANOR DRIVE have any available units?
304 LYNN MANOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 304 LYNN MANOR DRIVE have?
Some of 304 LYNN MANOR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 LYNN MANOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
304 LYNN MANOR DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.