Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground

1722 Wilmart St Available 06/01/20 Amazingly Beautiful 4BR/2FB 4 Level Split In Sought After Montrose - Rockville - Beautiful four level split in sought after Montrose neighborhood in Rockville. Newer ceramic and refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen with granite countertop, large and open main level with living room, dining room and walk-out to the large patio and the private backyard. Enjoy four large bedrooms, two updated full baths with bath tubs, newer windows, large family room with wood burning fireplace. Great location in Rockville, a few blocks from shopping and entertainment centers, like the amazing Pike&Rose , Twinbrook Metro, Bethesda North Marriott and Conference center, Shriver Aquatic Center and much more. Near Congressional Club and Rollins play grounds and sport courts. Welcome home!



(RLNE5769934)