Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:37 PM

1722 Wilmart St

1722 Wilmart Street · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Wilmart Street, Rockville, MD 20852
Central Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
1722 Wilmart St Available 06/01/20 Amazingly Beautiful 4BR/2FB 4 Level Split In Sought After Montrose - Rockville - Beautiful four level split in sought after Montrose neighborhood in Rockville. Newer ceramic and refinished hardwood floors, newer kitchen with granite countertop, large and open main level with living room, dining room and walk-out to the large patio and the private backyard. Enjoy four large bedrooms, two updated full baths with bath tubs, newer windows, large family room with wood burning fireplace. Great location in Rockville, a few blocks from shopping and entertainment centers, like the amazing Pike&Rose , Twinbrook Metro, Bethesda North Marriott and Conference center, Shriver Aquatic Center and much more. Near Congressional Club and Rollins play grounds and sport courts. Welcome home!

(RLNE5769934)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Wilmart St have any available units?
1722 Wilmart St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1722 Wilmart St have?
Some of 1722 Wilmart St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Wilmart St currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Wilmart St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Wilmart St pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Wilmart St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1722 Wilmart St offer parking?
No, 1722 Wilmart St does not offer parking.
Does 1722 Wilmart St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Wilmart St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Wilmart St have a pool?
No, 1722 Wilmart St does not have a pool.
Does 1722 Wilmart St have accessible units?
No, 1722 Wilmart St does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Wilmart St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Wilmart St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Wilmart St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 Wilmart St does not have units with air conditioning.

