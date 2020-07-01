143 PASTURE SIDE WAY

Amenities

Strategic and Convenient town center living in this highly sought-after King Farm community in Rockville. Gorgeous Brick/Stone-front Townhome with 2-car Garage and Deck. Bright and Airy, this Rarely Available 4-level Model features Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. 4 Spacious Bedrooms including Double Master Suites! Freshly Painted Throughout, Gleaming Hardwood Floor, Tall Windows, High Ceilings. 18-Min Walk to Metro, and Minutes to 270, ICC, 355! Free shuttle to Metro. Tot Lot, Tennis and Basketball Courts, 3 swimming pools, Gym, Community Room. Enjoy Village Center shopping, dining, and open space. Min income $96k. Max 3 incomes. Landlord prefers longer term lease. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.