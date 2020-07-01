All apartments in Rockville
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

143 PASTURE SIDE WAY

143 Pasture Side Way · No Longer Available
Location

143 Pasture Side Way, Rockville, MD 20850
King Farm

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Strategic and Convenient town center living in this highly sought-after King Farm community in Rockville. Gorgeous Brick/Stone-front Townhome with 2-car Garage and Deck. Bright and Airy, this Rarely Available 4-level Model features Updated Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. 4 Spacious Bedrooms including Double Master Suites! Freshly Painted Throughout, Gleaming Hardwood Floor, Tall Windows, High Ceilings. 18-Min Walk to Metro, and Minutes to 270, ICC, 355! Free shuttle to Metro. Tot Lot, Tennis and Basketball Courts, 3 swimming pools, Gym, Community Room. Enjoy Village Center shopping, dining, and open space. Min income $96k. Max 3 incomes. Landlord prefers longer term lease. Sorry, no smoking, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY have any available units?
143 PASTURE SIDE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY have?
Some of 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
143 PASTURE SIDE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY offers parking.
Does 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY has a pool.
Does 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY have accessible units?
No, 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 PASTURE SIDE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

