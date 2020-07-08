All apartments in Rockville
1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE

1413 Fallswood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Fallswood Drive, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
parking
media room
Immaculate beautiful and cozy home located in a cul-de-sac, which is perfect for safety and privacy! It~s your ideal home, ready to moving as of May 15. Futures hardwood floors throughout the first main level, stairs in upstairs hallway, main room and seating room as well. Main bedroom holes walking closet in double sink bathroom. Hallways bathroom will be renovate it next week. Large living room with a bay window, separate dining room with French doors to balcony. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island with seating space. Silesstone Counters, Maple Cabinets. Plenty of storage. Family room with fireplace Sone front. French doors goes out also to doublecheck. Open concept main floor is light and bright. Fully finished basement with large recreation room, new carpet to out with an extra room. Spacious flat backyard will hold a large gathering as well as a relaxing evening cookouts. Five minutes from Rockville Metro Station, Rockville town Center,NIH. health, Walter Reed medical center, NIST, Cabin John Center and Park. Pike and Rose town center and many restaurants, stores, Gym, Bank, theaters etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

