1413 FALLSWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse gym parking media room

Immaculate beautiful and cozy home located in a cul-de-sac, which is perfect for safety and privacy! It~s your ideal home, ready to moving as of May 15. Futures hardwood floors throughout the first main level, stairs in upstairs hallway, main room and seating room as well. Main bedroom holes walking closet in double sink bathroom. Hallways bathroom will be renovate it next week. Large living room with a bay window, separate dining room with French doors to balcony. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, island with seating space. Silesstone Counters, Maple Cabinets. Plenty of storage. Family room with fireplace Sone front. French doors goes out also to doublecheck. Open concept main floor is light and bright. Fully finished basement with large recreation room, new carpet to out with an extra room. Spacious flat backyard will hold a large gathering as well as a relaxing evening cookouts. Five minutes from Rockville Metro Station, Rockville town Center,NIH. health, Walter Reed medical center, NIST, Cabin John Center and Park. Pike and Rose town center and many restaurants, stores, Gym, Bank, theaters etc.