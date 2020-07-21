All apartments in Rockville
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:22 AM

1405 Longhill Dr

1405 Longhill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Longhill Drive, Rockville, MD 20854
West Rockville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Amazingly Beautiful Fully Renovated 4BR 3FB 1HB 2GAR - Gorgeous Kitchen - Finished Basement - Great Location - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage detached home nestled in the beautiful Horizon Hill community of Potomac. Natural light extends through this home giving it a bright open feel. As soon as you enter the home you will be wowed by the marvelous hardwood floors. The living room is spacious and bright with recessed lighting and crown molding. The formal dining room just off the kitchen has crown and chair molding. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Kitchen also has an island, breakfast nook and breakfast bar.Kitchen is open to the family room which features recessed lighting, wood burning fireplace, and a walk out to the back patio. The upper level boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, the master suite features a fully renovated custom master bath & custom organizer walk in closet.The Lower level has a large Game Room, den, and a full bath.Check out the 4K video tour.

(RLNE5002757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Longhill Dr have any available units?
1405 Longhill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1405 Longhill Dr have?
Some of 1405 Longhill Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Longhill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Longhill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Longhill Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Longhill Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 1405 Longhill Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Longhill Dr offers parking.
Does 1405 Longhill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Longhill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Longhill Dr have a pool?
No, 1405 Longhill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Longhill Dr have accessible units?
No, 1405 Longhill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Longhill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1405 Longhill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1405 Longhill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1405 Longhill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
