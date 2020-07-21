1405 Longhill Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazingly Beautiful Fully Renovated 4BR 3FB 1HB 2GAR - Gorgeous Kitchen - Finished Basement - Great Location - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath 2 car garage detached home nestled in the beautiful Horizon Hill community of Potomac. Natural light extends through this home giving it a bright open feel. As soon as you enter the home you will be wowed by the marvelous hardwood floors. The living room is spacious and bright with recessed lighting and crown molding. The formal dining room just off the kitchen has crown and chair molding. The kitchen has been updated with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Kitchen also has an island, breakfast nook and breakfast bar.Kitchen is open to the family room which features recessed lighting, wood burning fireplace, and a walk out to the back patio. The upper level boasts 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths, the master suite features a fully renovated custom master bath & custom organizer walk in closet.The Lower level has a large Game Room, den, and a full bath.Check out the 4K video tour.



(RLNE5002757)