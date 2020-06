Amenities

Beautiful Lakewood model town home in Fallsgrove. Over 2300 square feet including hardwood floors, granite, and sun-filled bay window. The only unit with a private patio. This has both additions-- a separate office office and the 3rd level with bedroom and bath. Minutes to shopping and transportation. Landlord provides warranty & tenant pays deductible for covered repairs. Vouchers welcome.