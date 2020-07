Amenities

Remarkable Colonial. This 3BR 3.5BA features a main level with a large foyer leading into the living room and around to the dining room and kitchen. A step down to the family room with both wet bar and W/B fireplace, powder room and view to a tree lines rear yard. Upper level features 3BR's including an oversize master and 2 full bathrooms. Lower level has a large recreation room, full bath, den or office (can be used as a guest room) and ample storage.