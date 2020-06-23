Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1004 Gaither Road Available 02/01/19 Glorious Home in Sought After King Farm! - Over 3600sqft! Welcome home to your GORGEOUS 4 level home in KING FARM! Enter into your 2-story foyer with wood floors throughout the main level. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your large kitchen with ceramic tile that features a breakfast bar, granite counters, gas cook top and pantry. This leads into the family room with a gas fireplace and a fenced in back your with a lovely stone patio.



Upstairs there's a LARGE master bedroom with 2 closets (one walk in) and a great master bath as well as 2 more bedrooms and a full bath and bedroom level laundry room.



One level up you've got another bedroom and full bath as well as a perfect children's play area.



The full basement features a full bedroom and bathroom as well as a expansive common space.



Finish it off with a 2 car garage and an unbeatable location and your got your dream home.



There's so much to say about this home but you need to see it to believe it. Email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this outstanding home today!



Lease terms:

Available 2/1/2019

24 month minimum lease

Pets considered Case by Case

No smoking inside the property

Resident responsible for water, gas, electric



(RLNE2591233)