Rockville, MD
1004 Gaither Road
1004 Gaither Road

1004 Gaither Road
Location

1004 Gaither Road, Rockville, MD 20850

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1004 Gaither Road Available 02/01/19 Glorious Home in Sought After King Farm! - Over 3600sqft! Welcome home to your GORGEOUS 4 level home in KING FARM! Enter into your 2-story foyer with wood floors throughout the main level. Enjoy cooking and entertaining in your large kitchen with ceramic tile that features a breakfast bar, granite counters, gas cook top and pantry. This leads into the family room with a gas fireplace and a fenced in back your with a lovely stone patio.

Upstairs there's a LARGE master bedroom with 2 closets (one walk in) and a great master bath as well as 2 more bedrooms and a full bath and bedroom level laundry room.

One level up you've got another bedroom and full bath as well as a perfect children's play area.

The full basement features a full bedroom and bathroom as well as a expansive common space.

Finish it off with a 2 car garage and an unbeatable location and your got your dream home.

There's so much to say about this home but you need to see it to believe it. Email Noah Trager at Noah@StreamlineManagement.com to see this outstanding home today!

Lease terms:
Available 2/1/2019
24 month minimum lease
Pets considered Case by Case
No smoking inside the property
Resident responsible for water, gas, electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1004 Gaither Road have any available units?
1004 Gaither Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 1004 Gaither Road have?
Some of 1004 Gaither Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1004 Gaither Road currently offering any rent specials?
1004 Gaither Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1004 Gaither Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1004 Gaither Road is pet friendly.
Does 1004 Gaither Road offer parking?
Yes, 1004 Gaither Road does offer parking.
Does 1004 Gaither Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1004 Gaither Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1004 Gaither Road have a pool?
No, 1004 Gaither Road does not have a pool.
Does 1004 Gaither Road have accessible units?
No, 1004 Gaither Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1004 Gaither Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1004 Gaither Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1004 Gaither Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1004 Gaither Road does not have units with air conditioning.
