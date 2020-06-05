6621 Merritt Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly cable included parking stainless steel internet access

One very large, brand new basement bedroom with new bathroom, a private back door entry way available off Viceroy Avenue and Marlboro Pike.

All brand new Berber carpet, new grey laminate floors, new bathroom tiles, and new stainless steel refrigerator.

for single person (water, electricity, gas, and heat) included. You will get free cable and internet. There is parking for one car in front of house. No smoking, drugs or pets allowed. My home is modern, immaculate, peaceful and well organized.



You will have a downstairs full bathroom, new refrigerator, sink and kitchen cabinet storage and access to the downstairs washer and dryer, entertainment area, 1300 sq. ft. apartment.



The home is close to I-495, I-5 and 10 minutes from Metro and walking distance to bus stops.



One months rent and security deposit required prior to the move-in date. Lease term is 6 month renewable. Interested applicants will have to complete a background check, credit check and submit a processing fee.



Available now. This basement will rent fast. Call Natalie