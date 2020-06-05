All apartments in Prince George's County
Find more places like 6621 Merritt Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Prince George's County, MD
/
6621 Merritt Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

6621 Merritt Street

6621 Merritt Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6621 Merritt Street, Prince George's County, MD 20747

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
cable included
parking
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
One very large, brand new basement bedroom with new bathroom, a private back door entry way available off Viceroy Avenue and Marlboro Pike.
All brand new Berber carpet, new grey laminate floors, new bathroom tiles, and new stainless steel refrigerator.
for single person (water, electricity, gas, and heat) included. You will get free cable and internet. There is parking for one car in front of house. No smoking, drugs or pets allowed. My home is modern, immaculate, peaceful and well organized.

You will have a downstairs full bathroom, new refrigerator, sink and kitchen cabinet storage and access to the downstairs washer and dryer, entertainment area, 1300 sq. ft. apartment.

The home is close to I-495, I-5 and 10 minutes from Metro and walking distance to bus stops.

One months rent and security deposit required prior to the move-in date. Lease term is 6 month renewable. Interested applicants will have to complete a background check, credit check and submit a processing fee.

Available now. This basement will rent fast. Call Natalie

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6621 Merritt Street have any available units?
6621 Merritt Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prince George's County, MD.
What amenities does 6621 Merritt Street have?
Some of 6621 Merritt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6621 Merritt Street currently offering any rent specials?
6621 Merritt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6621 Merritt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6621 Merritt Street is pet friendly.
Does 6621 Merritt Street offer parking?
Yes, 6621 Merritt Street offers parking.
Does 6621 Merritt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6621 Merritt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6621 Merritt Street have a pool?
No, 6621 Merritt Street does not have a pool.
Does 6621 Merritt Street have accessible units?
No, 6621 Merritt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6621 Merritt Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6621 Merritt Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6621 Merritt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6621 Merritt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Hill
5837 Fisher Rd
Temple Hills, MD 20748
Belcrest Plaza
3507 Toledo Ter
Hyattsville, MD 20782
The Hanover Apartments
7232 Hanover Pkwy
Greenbelt, MD 20770
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr
New Carrollton, MD 20784
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Delano
1811 Metzerott Rd
Adelphi, MD 20783
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave
Landover Hills, MD 20784

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDWalker Mill, MDCoral Hills, MDCapitol Heights, MDForestville, MDClinton, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Friendly, MDBrock Hall, MDTemple Hills, MDSuitland, MDSilver Hill, MDSeat Pleasant, MDPeppermill Village, MDLargo, MDKettering, MDGambrills, MDFort Meade, MDGlenmont, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University