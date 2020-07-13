All apartments in Largo
Tapestry Largo Station

9300 Lottsford Rd · (833) 762-8162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD 20774

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8210 · Avail. now

$1,705

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 751 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. now

$1,907

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

Unit 1401 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,917

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 871 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3208 · Avail. now

$2,021

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 6411 · Avail. now

$2,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Unit 5409 · Avail. Sep 11

$2,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tapestry Largo Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
concierge
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
trash valet
DON'T LIVE TO WORK
LIVE TO PLAY ACROSS FROM LARGO TOWN CENTER

Tapestry Largo Station is the perfect place to call home especially those with an on-the-go lifestyle. Earn time back in your day with this centrally located Largo Maryland apartment community. Minutes from University of Maryland, the Capital Beltway and The Metro Station allows the opportunity for easy commute. We're also less than 15 minutes to Washington, D.C.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Application Deposit (Holding Fee) - $200; Standard Security deposit $200,
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee- $225
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable/Wifi-$80; Trash-$30
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1 pet $400, 2 pets $600
fee: 1 pet $400, 2 pets $600
limit: 2
rent: $40 per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls Rottweilers Presa Canario German Shepherds Huskies Malamutes Chowchows St. Bernard's Great Danes Akitas Terriers (Staffordshire) American Bull Dog Karelian Bear Dog Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds Dobermans Reptiles (snakes, iguanas) Ferrets Skunks Raccoons Rabbits Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws) Tarantulas Piranhas Weight Limit: 50 pounds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached 5 level garage parking for residents and free guest parking in parking lot outside the community for all guests and future residentd.
Storage Details: Storage is available from sizes xs-xxl price ranges from $30-$120 depending on size.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tapestry Largo Station have any available units?
Tapestry Largo Station has 13 units available starting at $1,705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Tapestry Largo Station have?
Some of Tapestry Largo Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tapestry Largo Station currently offering any rent specials?
Tapestry Largo Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tapestry Largo Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Tapestry Largo Station is pet friendly.
Does Tapestry Largo Station offer parking?
Yes, Tapestry Largo Station offers parking.
Does Tapestry Largo Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tapestry Largo Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tapestry Largo Station have a pool?
Yes, Tapestry Largo Station has a pool.
Does Tapestry Largo Station have accessible units?
Yes, Tapestry Largo Station has accessible units.
Does Tapestry Largo Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tapestry Largo Station has units with dishwashers.
Does Tapestry Largo Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tapestry Largo Station has units with air conditioning.
