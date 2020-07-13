Tapestry Largo Station

Lease Length: 6-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: Application Deposit (Holding Fee) - $200; Standard Security deposit $200,
Move-in Fees: Administration Fee- $225
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Cable/Wifi-$80; Trash-$30
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: 1 pet $400, 2 pets $600
fee: 1 pet $400, 2 pets $600
limit: 2
rent: $40 per month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls Rottweilers Presa Canario German Shepherds Huskies Malamutes Chowchows St. Bernard's Great Danes Akitas Terriers (Staffordshire) American Bull Dog Karelian Bear Dog Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds Dobermans Reptiles (snakes, iguanas) Ferrets Skunks Raccoons Rabbits Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws) Tarantulas Piranhas Weight Limit: 50 pounds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Attached 5 level garage parking for residents and free guest parking in parking lot outside the community for all guests and future residentd.
Storage Details: Storage is available from sizes xs-xxl price ranges from $30-$120 depending on size.